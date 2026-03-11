Oil Supply Shifts in Turbulent Markets Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock index futures saw an upswing during volatile Wednesday trading as investors considered the outlook for crude prices and awaited pivotal inflation data amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

With whipsawing energy prices, Germany and Japan reportedly considered releasing oil reserves to steady the market, while an International Energy Agency recommendation for the release of 400 million barrels was on the horizon. The strategic Strait of Hormuz is under threat due to intensifying air strikes.

Simultaneously, markets faced inflationary pressures from rising gasoline costs and tariff impacts, prompting delays in expected Federal Reserve rate cuts. Further complexity arose from a softening jobs market, the AI sector's positive performance, and tightening lending dynamics in private credit.

