Swami Vivekananda: India's Cultural Ambassador

In a heartfelt tribute, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant commemorated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, lauded as the nation's preeminent cultural and philosophical envoy.

The homage came during the inauguration of a blood donation drive, coordinated by the Supreme Court Bar Association and Adhivakta Parishad, held at the court's premises.

The event, attended by several judges and senior lawyers, highlighted the enduring significance of Vivekananda's visionary teachings, aligning with the annual National Youth Day celebrations on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)