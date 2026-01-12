Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda: India's Cultural Ambassador

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant honored Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his role as India's cultural ambassador. The tribute was part of a blood donation event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association and Adhivakta Parishad, attended by judges and lawyers at the Supreme Court.

  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant commemorated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, lauded as the nation's preeminent cultural and philosophical envoy.

The homage came during the inauguration of a blood donation drive, coordinated by the Supreme Court Bar Association and Adhivakta Parishad, held at the court's premises.

The event, attended by several judges and senior lawyers, highlighted the enduring significance of Vivekananda's visionary teachings, aligning with the annual National Youth Day celebrations on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

