Tragic End: Elephant Calf Dies from Explosive Encounter

A young female elephant calf tragically died after ingesting a country-made bomb in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Forest officials arrested a local farmer, suspecting him of planting the bomb to deter elephants from his fields. The incident underscores ongoing human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve as a female elephant calf passed away after swallowing a country-made bomb. Forest officials revealed the tragic event following the arrest of a local farmer.

During a patrol, forest personnel discovered the two-year-old calf's lifeless body, noting bleeding injuries on its trunk and mouth. A forest veterinarian confirmed the calf's death was due to ingesting the bomb.

Authorities suspect the explosive device was placed to deter elephants from encroaching on farmland. Following investigations, they apprehended 43-year-old farmer Kalimuthu. The deceased calf was subsequently buried at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

