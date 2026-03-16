Exiled Iranian Prince Calls for Defiant Charshanbeh Suri Celebrations

Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has made a passionate appeal to his fellow Iranians as the traditional festival of Charshanbeh Suri approaches, accusing the nation's leadership of attempting to suppress this historic celebration. In a statement posted on the platform X, Pahlavi claimed that the Islamic Republic's anti-Iranian regime seeks to prevent the observance of the ancient ritual.

The Charshanbeh Suri festival, celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday before Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, is known as the Festival of Fire. Rituals include jumping over bonfires, symbolizing purification and the dispelling of misfortune. This year, Pahlavi highlighted, the event would honor those who lost their lives in recent civil unrest, marking the festival with national pride and in memory of those fighting to reclaim Iran's identity.

Linking the festival to the current political struggles, Pahlavi described it as a metaphorical battle between light and oppression. "Our message is clear: the fire, symbolizing Iran's light and purity, will triumph over the dark regime," he wrote. Pahlavi also called on the global Iranian diaspora to gather at government embassies, voicing their resolve for liberation. He urged international leaders to monitor the situation, aiming to prevent regime violence during the national observance. Concluding with optimism for the Persian New Year, Pahlavi framed the festival as a harbinger of political change, proclaiming, "Long live Iran."