INS Trikand Concludes Mauritius Port Call After Participating in National Day Celebrations

Indian Navy frontline frigate INS Trikand concluded her port call at Port Louis, Mauritius on 13 March 2026 after participating in the 58th Mauritius National Day celebrations, reaffirming the strong maritime partnership and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visit highlighted India’s continuing commitment to maritime cooperation, defence engagement, and people-to-people connections with Mauritius, a key partner in the Indian Ocean region.

Participation in Mauritius National Day Parade

As part of the celebrations held on 12 March 2026 at Champ de Mars, Port Louis, INS Trikand took part in the prestigious National Day Parade with a marching contingent, a naval band, and an integral helicopter performing a fly-past.

The participation follows the long-standing tradition of Indian naval ships and aircraft joining Mauritius’ National Day celebrations, symbolising the close defence partnership and historical ties between the two nations.

High-Level Interactions During the Port Call

During the visit, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, held courtesy meetings with key Mauritian and Indian officials.

He called on Mr Rampersad Sooroojebally, PMSM, Commissioner of Police of Mauritius, and H.E. Mr Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, where discussions focused on strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral relations.

Cultural Diplomacy and Community Engagement

INS Trikand also hosted a cultural evening onboard, further strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and senior officials from the Government of Mauritius, with Dr Mahend Gungapersad, Minister of Education and Human Resources of Mauritius, serving as the Chief Guest.

The evening showcased Indian cultural traditions and naval hospitality, reflecting the shared cultural heritage between the two countries.

Professional Exchanges and Training for Mauritian Personnel

During the port call, the crew of INS Trikand conducted professional interactions and joint activities with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (MNCG) to enhance maritime cooperation and operational understanding.

Training capsules were organised onboard covering practical aspects of harbour and sea watchkeeping, including:

Firefighting procedures

Damage control operations

Maritime safety practices

These sessions were designed to enhance operational readiness and knowledge-sharing between the two maritime forces.

Public Outreach Draws Strong Response

In an effort to promote public engagement, the ship was opened to visitors on 12 March 2026, attracting over 500 guests, including local residents, students, and members of the Indian diaspora.

Visitors were given the opportunity to explore the ship and interact with naval personnel, gaining insight into the operations and capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Joint Maritime Exercise After Departure

Following her departure from Port Louis, INS Trikand conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) and joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Valiant.

The exercise demonstrated the two countries’ shared commitment to maritime security, surveillance cooperation, and safeguarding the Indian Ocean region.

After completing the joint activity, INS Trikand proceeded to the next phase of her operational deployment.

Reinforcing the Vision of MAHASAGAR

The successful port call underscores the enduring partnership between India and Mauritius and reflects India’s broader maritime vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

Through operational cooperation, training exchanges, and cultural engagement, the visit further strengthened defence collaboration and strategic ties between the two Indian Ocean partners.