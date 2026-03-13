Star-Studded Celebrations Await at Kuldeep Yadav's Mussoorie Wedding

Sufi singer Bismil touched down at Jolly Grant Airport to grace Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's wedding in Mussoorie, set for Saturday. Speaking with ANI, Bismil expressed eagerness to perform at what he described as a highly anticipated celebration involving Yadav and Vanshika.

Bismil highlighted his excitement about the performance, revealing he has prepared special shayaris for the cricket star, emphasizing his happiness in being in Uttarakhand. The wedding is set to feature a unique Sufi musical evening at Welcomhotel The Savoy, promising a memorable night for guests.

India's fielding coach T Dilip also journeyed to Dehradun, articulating joy at joining the festivities. In conversation with ANI, Dilip shared his camaraderie with Kuldeep, reflecting on their time on the field and the significance of the occasion. "We play together; he is a friend. So, it feels good," Dilip stated.

The couple reportedly got engaged last June in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow. This weekend's event is anticipated to be similarly private. Notable figures like former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and several current international players, such as Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, are expected to attend, following India's significant triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

(With inputs from agencies.)