Iran Lifts Ban on International Calls Amidst Ongoing Protests

Iran has lifted the ban on international calls amid ongoing nationwide protests. While some Iranians managed to call abroad, the internet remains restricted. The ban was initially put in place as protests intensified, leading to a significant communication blackout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant shift amidst nationwide protests, Iran has allowed mobile phones to make international calls. The move follows a stringent crackdown on protests that saw internet access and international calling blocked.

Despite the lifting of the ban on international calls, the internet remains inaccessible to the outside world, according to eyewitnesses and reports. This indicates Iran's continued control over communication channels as the situation develops.

The Associated Press confirmed that while calls could be made abroad from Tehran, return calls could not be connected from their bureau in Dubai, suggesting ongoing restrictions and surveillance on international communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

