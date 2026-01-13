Iran Lifts Ban on International Calls Amidst Ongoing Protests

In a significant shift amidst nationwide protests, Iran has allowed mobile phones to make international calls. The move follows a stringent crackdown on protests that saw internet access and international calling blocked.

Despite the lifting of the ban on international calls, the internet remains inaccessible to the outside world, according to eyewitnesses and reports. This indicates Iran's continued control over communication channels as the situation develops.

The Associated Press confirmed that while calls could be made abroad from Tehran, return calls could not be connected from their bureau in Dubai, suggesting ongoing restrictions and surveillance on international communication.

