Ducati Unveils New Lineup: A Revolution in the Luxury Motorcycle Market

Ducati is making waves in the luxury motorcycle segment with a lineup of 10 new models set for launch in India throughout 2026. The new releases include the anticipated Desmo450 MX, a revamped Multistrada V4 Rally, and the exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini. The Panigale V4R has already been launched on January 2.

The company emphasized its strategic expansion in the Indian market, aligning its dealer touchpoints and ensuring commitment to delivering sophisticated and performance-driven bikes. 'The year 2026 is poised to be another landmark year for Ducati,' announced Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Ducati aims to set fresh benchmarks in the premium motorcycle industry by introducing these models. The launches will be staggered across the year, starting in the first quarter with key models and concluding with exclusive editions such as the Panigale V4 Marquez Replica in December.

