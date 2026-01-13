Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Joins Golden Jubilee and Pongal Festivities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the golden jubilee celebration of St Thomas English High School and participated in the Pongal festival. He engaged with attendees in traditional dance and helped prepare the festival's namesake sweet dish. The event marked the school's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ooty | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:09 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School near Gudalur, marking the institution's 50th anniversary.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was warmly welcomed upon arrival. He engaged in a traditional dance and the harvest festival 'Pongal' celebrations.

During the event, he joined attendees in preparing the sweet dish 'Pongal,' stirring the pot of raw rice, green gram, and jaggery, reflecting on the festival's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

