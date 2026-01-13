Rahul Gandhi Joins Golden Jubilee and Pongal Festivities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School near Gudalur, marking the institution's 50th anniversary.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was warmly welcomed upon arrival. He engaged in a traditional dance and the harvest festival 'Pongal' celebrations.

During the event, he joined attendees in preparing the sweet dish 'Pongal,' stirring the pot of raw rice, green gram, and jaggery, reflecting on the festival's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)