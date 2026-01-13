Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Arunachal and Sikkim's Path to Cooperation

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik met Sikkim's Om Prakash Mathur to discuss cultural, social, and developmental cooperation. They highlighted cultural heritage, tourism potential, and proposed exchange programs in horticulture. Focusing on sustainable development and skill-building, the cooperation promises mutual benefits and strengthened bonds between the states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:13 IST
Strengthening Ties: Arunachal and Sikkim's Path to Cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Governor K T Parnaik engaged in fruitful discussions with his Sikkim counterpart, Om Prakash Mathur, at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok. The agenda focused on enhancing cultural, social, and developmental cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, drawing attention to their unique cultural and tourism assets.

Key proposals during the meeting included structured exchange programs targeting students, young entrepreneurs, and government officials, particularly in the fields of horticulture and allied sectors. Such initiatives aim to foster skill development and knowledge exchange across state borders, officials noted.

Governor Parnaik highlighted that while Sikkim has set standards as India's first fully organic state, Arunachal Pradesh possesses significant untapped potential, notably in eco-tourism and environmental conservation. Collaborative efforts between the states could drive innovation in sustainable tourism, infrastructure, and local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026