Strengthening Ties: Arunachal and Sikkim's Path to Cooperation

Arunachal Pradesh's Governor K T Parnaik engaged in fruitful discussions with his Sikkim counterpart, Om Prakash Mathur, at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok. The agenda focused on enhancing cultural, social, and developmental cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, drawing attention to their unique cultural and tourism assets.

Key proposals during the meeting included structured exchange programs targeting students, young entrepreneurs, and government officials, particularly in the fields of horticulture and allied sectors. Such initiatives aim to foster skill development and knowledge exchange across state borders, officials noted.

Governor Parnaik highlighted that while Sikkim has set standards as India's first fully organic state, Arunachal Pradesh possesses significant untapped potential, notably in eco-tourism and environmental conservation. Collaborative efforts between the states could drive innovation in sustainable tourism, infrastructure, and local economic development.

