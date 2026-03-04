Middle East Tensions Stir Economic Ripples in U.S. Markets

Stock index futures in the U.S. took a downward turn on Wednesday as the deepening conflict in the Middle East and impending economic data had investors on edge. Critical to the market's anxiety was the rising cost of crude oil, which surged nearly 2%, though it eased slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump directed naval support for Gulf oil shipping.

The strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage essential for global oil transit, took center stage amid the geopolitical tensions. As the tensions escalated, financial markets saw a shift towards safe-haven assets, with gold prices increasing by 1% and the U.S. dollar close to a three-month high.

Warfare in the region intensified with retaliatory measures between U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces, causing a spike in oil prices by over 13% in the past week. This volatility added complexity to the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy concerning inflation and interest rates, with expectations leaning towards maintaining current short-term borrowing rates. As investors awaited key economic reports like the Fed's Beige Book and employment statistics, major indices including the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 saw significant losses, reflecting the prevailing market anxiety.

