Goa Carnival Set to Dazzle with Colorful Traditions and Festivities

The Goa Carnival, a vibrant cultural event celebrated with colorful processions and parades, begins on February 14. This festive occasion, led by King Momo, spans multiple locations and emphasizes Goa's rich cultural heritage. Festivities end on February 17, promoting community participation and regenerative tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:48 IST
The vibrant and colorful Goa Carnival, an iconic cultural event in the coastal state, is set to kick off on February 14, with lively processions and float parades led by King Momo. Celebrated with enthusiasm, the carnival represents Goa's cherished cultural heritage and festive spirit.

The festivities will start with a traditional Curtain Raiser on February 13 in Porvorim, near Panaji, as announced by the State Tourism Department. The inaugural parade in Panaji will be flagged off by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on February 14, covering the route from the New Patto Bridge to the Campal Ground.

Parades are also scheduled in Margao and Vasco city on February 15 and 16, respectively, culminating in grand celebrations on February 17 at Mapusa and Morjim. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlights the carnival as a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and cultural pride, aiming to ensure authentic Goan experiences for participants and visitors while promoting responsible and regenerative tourism.

