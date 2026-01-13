Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Suppression in 'Jana Nayagan' Controversy

Rahul Gandhi argues that the Indian government's attempt to block the film 'Jana Nayagan' is an assault on Tamil culture. He stresses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not succeed in suppressing the Tamil people's voices. The incident highlights ongoing political tensions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to suppress Tamil culture by opposing the release of the film 'Jana Nayagan'.

The Congress leader asserted that the central government's actions amount to an attack on the Tamil people's voice, railing against the perceived censorship.

Rahul's comments spotlight ongoing political disputes within India, particularly between the Congress party and Modi's administration.

