Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on West Asia Energy Crisis
Amidst a deepening energy crisis influenced by the West Asia conflict, Congress calls for a comprehensive parliamentary discussion. Rising unemployment and inflation exacerbate public hardships, with blame placed on government policies. The ongoing crisis severely impacts various sectors, with dire implications for fuel and commodity prices in India.
- Country:
- India
In response to the escalating energy crisis spurred by the conflict in West Asia, Congress has called for a full discussion in Parliament, arguing that citizens deserve transparency concerning the situation. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government's inaction, highlighting how this crisis burdens farmers and various industries.
The ongoing conflict has resulted in fuel shortages, affecting agriculture and causing rationing of LPG cylinders. The shortages are also influencing the food and textile industries, with reports of increasing commodity prices across sectors such as aviation, steel, and consumer goods. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concerns over rising unemployment and price surges.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba demanded immediate action on the LPG price hike and accused the government of succumbing to US pressures regarding oil policies. The Congress expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the crisis and staged protests in Parliament, calling for prioritization of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution.
