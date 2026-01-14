Left Menu

Olympic Legends Unite for LA28 Games Countdown

Olympic and Paralympic athletes gathered at the LA Memorial Coliseum to promote ticket registration for the LA28 Games. Spearheaded by Janet Evans, the event emphasized athlete involvement in organizing. Decorated Olympians shared their excitement for athlete-centered planning. Ticket registration details were also announced.

Updated: 14-01-2026 09:30 IST
A cohort of over 300 Olympic and Paralympic athletes assembled under the peristyle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The gathering set the stage for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, highlighted by the launch of ticket registration on Wednesday.

This momentous countdown, spearheaded by Olympic champion swimmer and LA28's chief athlete officer Janet Evans, showcased the event's clear athlete-first focus. It demonstrated a commitment to integrating athlete perspectives into planning.

With notable Olympians like Nadia Comaneci, Apolo Ohno, and more in attendance, the occasion felt like a homecoming. The athletes shared their visions for an inclusive, competition-focused Olympics. The detailed ticket registration process for eager fans was also introduced.

