Pongal Festivities Illuminate Puducherry with Tradition and Generosity

Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan marked the Pongal festival on Wednesday, alongside family and local dignitaries at Lok Niwas. The festivities featured traditional rituals, including the cooking of rice in mud pots and feeding of cows, symbolic of the region's rich agricultural heritage.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy joined ministers, the Speaker, legislators, and senior officials for the celebration, which highlighted the cultural significance of the harvest festival through various programs. The government underscored its support for the community by announcing a Pongal gift for families under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

This initiative involved a direct benefit transfer of Rs 3,000 to beneficiaries' accounts, reaching 3.47 lakh families, coupled with a free distribution of Pongal commodity packages via ration shops. Sales of festival-related commodities surged, reflecting traditional customs and community spirit.

