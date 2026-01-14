Amicable Divorce: Sajad Lone Calls for Separation of Jammu and Kashmir

Sajad Lone, the president of Peoples Conference, has stirred discussion with his call for an 'amicable divorce' between Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that Jammu harbors an 'obsessive opposition' to developmental initiatives in the Kashmir Valley.

The statement comes amidst demands for relocating the newly announced National Law University from Budgam in Kashmir to the Jammu region. Lone emphasized the need for institutional integrity, urging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to keep his electoral promise of establishing the university in Budgam.

Lone criticized the perceived 'selective courage' of Jammu-based voices and questioned the rationale behind opposing Kashmir-centric projects. He argued that Kashmir's integration with India requires direct engagement, free from intermediaries who undermine the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)