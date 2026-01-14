Left Menu

Iran Bolsters Missile Stockpile Amid Tensions

Iran has bolstered its missile stockpile following a conflict with Israel last year, according to Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi. He claims that their readiness is at its peak, despite President Trump's threats as anti-government protests persist in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has notably increased its missile stockpile since its 12-day war with Israel last year, revealed Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi. The announcement comes amidst ongoing anti-government protests and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of intervention, according to state media coverage.

Mousavi confidently stated, 'We are at the peak of our readiness,' emphasizing that wartime damages have been fully repaired. He highlighted the enhanced output of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace forces, notably surpassing levels prior to June 2025.

The developments occur amid escalating regional tensions and growing global scrutiny, positioning Iran at a pivotal moment in its defense strategy amid international political pressures.

