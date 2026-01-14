Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Jaipur

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on January 16 to attend the 1,008-kund Hanuman Maha Yagya, organized by Ramanand Mission. Her itinerary includes a stop at Lok Bhavan and the event in Harmada on Sikar Road. She will return to Delhi the same evening.

14-01-2026
On January 16, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jaipur, as confirmed by an official statement released on Wednesday. Her visit will include participation in a major religious event, the 1,008-kund Hanuman Maha Yagya, organized by the Ramanand Mission.

President Murmu is expected to arrive in Jaipur on Friday afternoon. Her itinerary involves a brief stop at Lok Bhavan before she proceeds to Harmada on Sikar Road to attend the religious gathering, which promises to be a significant spiritual occasion.

After fulfilling her commitments in Jaipur, President Murmu will make her way back to Delhi later in the evening, concluding her tour to the Pink City.

