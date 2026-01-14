President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Jaipur

On January 16, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jaipur, as confirmed by an official statement released on Wednesday. Her visit will include participation in a major religious event, the 1,008-kund Hanuman Maha Yagya, organized by the Ramanand Mission.

President Murmu is expected to arrive in Jaipur on Friday afternoon. Her itinerary involves a brief stop at Lok Bhavan before she proceeds to Harmada on Sikar Road to attend the religious gathering, which promises to be a significant spiritual occasion.

After fulfilling her commitments in Jaipur, President Murmu will make her way back to Delhi later in the evening, concluding her tour to the Pink City.

(With inputs from agencies.)