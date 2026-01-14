Ciaran Hinds to Receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has announced that renowned actor Ciaran Hinds will be bestowed with the Irish Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement. This accolade highlights Hinds' exceptional contributions to both Irish and international cinema over his illustrious 50-year career, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hinds, who has garnered an Oscar nomination, along with nominations for Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, is also a five-time IFTA winner. His impressive career includes collaborations with distinguished filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, and performances alongside celebrated actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Cate Blanchett, and Nicole Kidman, as noted by IFTA.

Praising Hinds' significant impact on the screen industry, IFTA CEO Aine Moriarty described him as a 'modest giant' of the acting world, who has continually supported Irish productions. The 23rd IFTA Awards, celebrating Hinds' achievements, will take place on February 20 at Dublin's Royal Convention Centre, hosted by comedian Kevin McGahern.

