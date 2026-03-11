Government Backs Indian Film Industry Through DCDFC Scheme

The Indian government is backing the nation's film industry with strategic financial support through the Development, Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content (DCDFC) scheme, officials revealed.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, detailed the scope of this initiative, highlighting its multifaceted approach which encompasses organizing and supporting film festivals, workshops, screenings, and masterclasses. This effort is aimed at encouraging the growth of the film sector and fostering collaboration among filmmakers, artists, and technicians.

Additionally, the Ministry provides financial assistance to filmmakers and related institutions, prioritizing the preservation and global promotion of Indian cinema. Achievements include organizing the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, emphasizing India's role on the international cinematic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)