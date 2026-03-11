Left Menu

Government Backs Indian Film Industry Through DCDFC Scheme

The Indian government, through the DCDFC scheme, supports filmmakers by funding film festivals, workshops, and other activities to boost Indian cinema. This initiative extends financial aid to enhance the global reach of Indian films and facilitates collaboration among industry professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:58 IST
Government Backs Indian Film Industry Through DCDFC Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is backing the nation's film industry with strategic financial support through the Development, Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content (DCDFC) scheme, officials revealed.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, detailed the scope of this initiative, highlighting its multifaceted approach which encompasses organizing and supporting film festivals, workshops, screenings, and masterclasses. This effort is aimed at encouraging the growth of the film sector and fostering collaboration among filmmakers, artists, and technicians.

Additionally, the Ministry provides financial assistance to filmmakers and related institutions, prioritizing the preservation and global promotion of Indian cinema. Achievements include organizing the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, emphasizing India's role on the international cinematic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026