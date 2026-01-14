Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

Kairav Gandhi, the 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur industrialist, has gone missing. Despite intensified police efforts, Kairav's location remains unknown after over 24 hours since his disappearance. A case is registered, and the police are examining CCTV footage while his abandoned car was found in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:35 IST
Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur
  • Country:
  • India

The 24-year-old son of a prominent Jamshedpur industrialist has vanished under mysterious circumstances, with the search entering its second day as police intensify their efforts.

Kairav Gandhi has not been seen since he left for his workplace on Tuesday afternoon. His vehicle was discovered abandoned in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

While examining CCTV footage, police have yet to uncover leads. Industrial leaders are concerned about a potential abduction, urging authorities to expedite their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026