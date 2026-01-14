Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur
Kairav Gandhi, the 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur industrialist, has gone missing. Despite intensified police efforts, Kairav's location remains unknown after over 24 hours since his disappearance. A case is registered, and the police are examining CCTV footage while his abandoned car was found in Seraikela-Kharswan district.
14-01-2026
The 24-year-old son of a prominent Jamshedpur industrialist has vanished under mysterious circumstances, with the search entering its second day as police intensify their efforts.
Kairav Gandhi has not been seen since he left for his workplace on Tuesday afternoon. His vehicle was discovered abandoned in Seraikela-Kharswan district.
While examining CCTV footage, police have yet to uncover leads. Industrial leaders are concerned about a potential abduction, urging authorities to expedite their search.
