Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

The 24-year-old son of a prominent Jamshedpur industrialist has vanished under mysterious circumstances, with the search entering its second day as police intensify their efforts.

Kairav Gandhi has not been seen since he left for his workplace on Tuesday afternoon. His vehicle was discovered abandoned in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

While examining CCTV footage, police have yet to uncover leads. Industrial leaders are concerned about a potential abduction, urging authorities to expedite their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)