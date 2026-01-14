Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Two sisters, Rutuja and Neha Shinde, were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding truck collided with their two-wheeler in Pimpri Chinchwad city. The incident occurred in the Kalewadi area. The truck driver, Jitendra Nirale, has been arrested. Rutuja was a law graduate, and Neha was a college student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:31 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Pimpri Chinchwad city, two sisters lost their lives after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday in the Kalewadi area.

The victims, identified as 24-year-old Rutuja Shinde, a law graduate, and her younger sister Neha, a college student, were fatally struck by the truck at approximately 1:15 PM.

The driver, Jitendra Nirale, has been apprehended by the police. The accident highlights the ongoing concerns over road safety and reckless driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

