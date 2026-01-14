Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad
Two sisters, Rutuja and Neha Shinde, were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding truck collided with their two-wheeler in Pimpri Chinchwad city. The incident occurred in the Kalewadi area. The truck driver, Jitendra Nirale, has been arrested. Rutuja was a law graduate, and Neha was a college student.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Pimpri Chinchwad city, two sisters lost their lives after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday in the Kalewadi area.
The victims, identified as 24-year-old Rutuja Shinde, a law graduate, and her younger sister Neha, a college student, were fatally struck by the truck at approximately 1:15 PM.
The driver, Jitendra Nirale, has been apprehended by the police. The accident highlights the ongoing concerns over road safety and reckless driving.
