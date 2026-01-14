Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor has been appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, succeeding Praveen Kumar. Kapoor, a 1990-batch officer, will serve until his superannuation in October 2026. Kumar will now lead the Border Security Force until his retirement in 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor has been named the new director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Kapoor steps into the role following his predecessor, Praveen Kumar, who will now lead the Border Security Force (BSF).

Kapoor, belonging to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service, is currently serving in his state cadre of Haryana. According to the Personnel Ministry, he will serve as the ITBP chief until October 31, 2026, which marks his retirement date.

This change comes as Kumar, an IPS officer from the 1993 batch of the West Bengal cadre, takes over as the director general of the BSF. His term is set until September 30, 2030, which coincides with his own superannuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

