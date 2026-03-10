Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Maharashtra

A 48-year-old man, Jagan Dhurve, was killed in a tiger attack while collecting firewood in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. His body was found after a search operation. The forest department has given initial compensation to his family, with more to follow.

A tragic incident unfolded at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, as a 48-year-old man lost his life to a tiger attack on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Jagan Dhurve from Mamla village, had ventured into the forest to gather firewood.

When Dhurve failed to return home by evening, a search operation was initiated. His body was later discovered in the reserve's buffer zone by forest department personnel. Officials confirmed that a tiger was responsible for the man's demise.

In accordance with government norms, the forest department provided an initial compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Dhurve's family. Further compensation will be released after completing necessary formalities, according to a senior officer from the reserve.

