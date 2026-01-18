Showcasing Ashtalakshmi: A Cultural Tapestry at the Republic Day 'At Home' Celebration

This year's Republic Day 'At Home' invitation from President Droupadi Murmu is a testament to India's vibrant culture, spotlighting the artistic heritage of the country's northeast, known as 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Guests will be warmly welcomed with traditional 'Eri silk stoles', reflective of the region's textile legacy and named 'peace silk'. This initiative is not merely a ceremony but reflects India's commitment to safeguarding age-old techniques and the artisans who bring them to life.

The intricately crafted invitation box and decorative elements, including handmade paper and bamboo art from Meghalaya, draw from the wholesomely vibrant traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, capturing their distinct and rich cultural essence.

