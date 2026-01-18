Left Menu

Showcasing Ashtalakshmi: A Cultural Tapestry at the Republic Day 'At Home' Celebration

President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day 'At Home' invitation celebrates the cultural wealth of India's northeast. It features Eri silk stoles and an intricately designed invitation box symbolizing traditional crafts. Artisans collaborated to highlight the region's rich heritage and unique artistic expressions through a vibrant display of flora, fauna, and crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:37 IST
Showcasing Ashtalakshmi: A Cultural Tapestry at the Republic Day 'At Home' Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Republic Day 'At Home' invitation from President Droupadi Murmu is a testament to India's vibrant culture, spotlighting the artistic heritage of the country's northeast, known as 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Guests will be warmly welcomed with traditional 'Eri silk stoles', reflective of the region's textile legacy and named 'peace silk'. This initiative is not merely a ceremony but reflects India's commitment to safeguarding age-old techniques and the artisans who bring them to life.

The intricately crafted invitation box and decorative elements, including handmade paper and bamboo art from Meghalaya, draw from the wholesomely vibrant traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, capturing their distinct and rich cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026