CM Calls for Media Freedom Amidst Allegations Against Punjab Government

On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the state's commitment to a free press, voicing support for the Punjab Kesari group amidst their claims of targeted raids by Punjab's AAP government. Saini praised the group's unbiased journalism during troubled times in the region.

The group alleged raids aimed to intimidate them following a report on opposition allegations against the AAP national convenor. However, the Punjab government dismissed these claims, asserting no targeting had occurred.

A BJP delegation met with Punjab's Governor, demanding protection for media freedom. Meanwhile, Saini urged the Punjab Kesari group's Vijay Kumar Chopra to persist in their journalistic efforts, highlighting the media's crucial role in democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)