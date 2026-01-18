CM Calls for Media Freedom Amidst Allegations Against Punjab Government
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended press freedom, supporting the Punjab Kesari group against alleged intimidation by Punjab's AAP government. Saini condemned attempts to stifle media voices, emphasizing truth and fearlessness. BJP members urged the Governor to ensure media freedom, amidst government denials of targeting accusations.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the state's commitment to a free press, voicing support for the Punjab Kesari group amidst their claims of targeted raids by Punjab's AAP government. Saini praised the group's unbiased journalism during troubled times in the region.
The group alleged raids aimed to intimidate them following a report on opposition allegations against the AAP national convenor. However, the Punjab government dismissed these claims, asserting no targeting had occurred.
A BJP delegation met with Punjab's Governor, demanding protection for media freedom. Meanwhile, Saini urged the Punjab Kesari group's Vijay Kumar Chopra to persist in their journalistic efforts, highlighting the media's crucial role in democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pressing Concerns: Punjab Kesari vs. Punjab Government
Press Freedom Under Siege: Punjab Kesari vs AAP Government
Punjab Kesari Faces Alleged Political Backlash: Press Freedom Under Siege
Punjab Kesari Faces 'Intimidation' Raids Amidst Government Tensions
Press Freedom or Legal Compliance? Punjab Kesari Accuses Government of Targeted Actions