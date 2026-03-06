Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced a major technological and legal overhaul to modernize policing, governance, and disaster management. The reforms include body-worn cameras for police, comprehensive cybersecurity measures, digitization of land transactions, and advanced forensic and wildlife management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:21 IST
In an ambitious move to modernize its law enforcement, Maharashtra has announced that police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras over the next three years, enhancing transparency and accountability in the force. This is part of a broader technological overhaul unveiled in the state's 2026-27 budget.

The initiative is designed to strengthen digital governance and cyber security, with plans to fully digitize land transactions and promote paperless government operations. A comprehensive cybersecurity policy aims to make Maharashtra a secure digital ecosystem, backed by an advanced State Data Centre in Nagpur.

Within the security sector, the government will focus on technology-based policing, including digitized records, enhanced surveillance, and advanced cyber forensics. Additionally, the state approved a new Disaster Response Force and measures to address human-wildlife conflicts through AI and other technological solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

