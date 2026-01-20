Left Menu

Vice-President's Tribute Journey: Honoring Tradition and Innovation in Karnataka

Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on January 21. He'll be the chief guest at Sree Sivakumara Mahaswamiji's Commemoration Day in Tumakuru district and later attend the silver jubilee celebrations of CMR Institute of Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST
Vice-President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, is scheduled to visit Karnataka on January 21, marking a significant day of cultural and educational engagements.

He will serve as the chief guest at the 7th Commemoration Day of Sree Sivakumara Mahaswamiji, held at the revered Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district, as announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, Radhakrishnan will grace the silver jubilee celebrations of the CMR Institute of Technology, further highlighting his commitment to supporting educational institutions and innovations in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

