Kinetic Engineering Bolsters Growth with Rs 40 Crore Promoter Infusion

Kinetic Engineering Ltd's promoter group injected Rs 40 crore in the company through warrant conversion, boosting their stake to 65%. This investment targets growth in electric mobility technologies and aims to expand nationwide with new dealers. The funding bolsters Kinetic's technological and manufacturing capabilities for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kinetic Engineering Ltd announced that its promoter group has injected an additional Rs 40 crore into the company, converting warrants to equity. This move increases the promoter shareholding from 49% to 65%, highlighting enhanced involvement in the company's future strategy.

The capital infusion is strategically timed as Kinetic Engineering strengthens its foothold in emerging mobility technologies, particularly focusing on electric vehicle components, battery systems, and precision engineering solutions for global OEMs. The company aims for nationwide expansion with plans to appoint over 150 dealers this year.

KEL Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ajinkya Firodia, highlighted that the additional funding will be directed towards the expansion of ongoing projects, emphasizing the company's commitment to investing in technology, manufacturing, and innovation amidst a shift towards electric mobility within the automotive industry.

