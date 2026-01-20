Left Menu

Police Bust Illicit Liquor Smuggling Ring on KMP Expressway

Nuh Police intercepted a truck on the KMP Expressway, seizing over 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled into Bihar. Three individuals, including the truck driver, were arrested. This operation followed a tip-off. An FIR is registered, and efforts to apprehend more suspects are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nuh Police successfully intercepted a significant illicit liquor smuggling operation on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, authorities reported Tuesday night. Over 1,000 cartons of illegal alcohol were seized, destined for Bihar concealed beneath wood shavings in a truck.

Three individuals, identified as Babulal, Mandeep, and Kuldeep, were taken into custody during the operation, including the truck's driver. The arrest followed a tip-off received by a CIA team, prompting a strategic police barricade deployment near the Dhulawat bridge under the guidance of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Lohan, confirmed the seizure of English liquor worth approximately Rs 50 lakh and the ongoing investigation efforts to dismantle the smuggling network. The truck and vehicles of two accused have been confiscated as part of the crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

