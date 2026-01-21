Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter Illuminates Exclusive BOSS Event in Mumbai

Reliance Brands Limited, representing BOSS in India, hosted an evening in Mumbai with actor Ishaan Khatter. The event showcased modern design and elevated styling at Jio World Drive. Khatter, a face of the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, embodies the spirit of the brand, promoting self-expression and individuality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:29 IST
Ishaan Khatter Illuminates Exclusive BOSS Event in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Brands Limited, in collaboration with the BOSS brand, orchestrated an exclusive evening in Mumbai, featuring Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter. Held at Jio World Drive in BKC, home to the city's BOSS flagship store, the event highlighted the modern design, styling, and the brand's distinctive aesthetic.

Ishaan Khatter, a key figure in BOSS's Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, epitomizes the essence of a BOSS, manifesting courage, resilience, and self-determination. His involvement at the event added a personal touch, as he engaged with the audience, embodying the campaign's theme of individual achievement and breaking new ground.

The evening assembled media, influencers, and cultural icons, celebrating the BOSS ethos of individuality and boldness. Attendees explored a sculptural collection installation set against curated visuals, lighting, and music that elevated the brand's narrative of style and self-definition amid a dynamic global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

 Global
3
Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

 India
4
Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026