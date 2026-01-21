Ishaan Khatter Illuminates Exclusive BOSS Event in Mumbai

Reliance Brands Limited, in collaboration with the BOSS brand, orchestrated an exclusive evening in Mumbai, featuring Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter. Held at Jio World Drive in BKC, home to the city's BOSS flagship store, the event highlighted the modern design, styling, and the brand's distinctive aesthetic.

Ishaan Khatter, a key figure in BOSS's Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, epitomizes the essence of a BOSS, manifesting courage, resilience, and self-determination. His involvement at the event added a personal touch, as he engaged with the audience, embodying the campaign's theme of individual achievement and breaking new ground.

The evening assembled media, influencers, and cultural icons, celebrating the BOSS ethos of individuality and boldness. Attendees explored a sculptural collection installation set against curated visuals, lighting, and music that elevated the brand's narrative of style and self-definition amid a dynamic global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)