Troubled Beginnings for Iran's New Supreme Leader

In a period of heightened global tensions, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly following his appointment amidst the ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. His unseen status has sparked rumors and conjecture.

An Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that Khamenei sustained injuries but continues to perform his duties, with state media portraying him as a war-wounded figure. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speculated on Fox News that Khamenei remains alive, albeit 'damaged.'

Contributing to the escalating tensions, Khamenei's initial declarations focused on closing the critical Strait of Hormuz and pressuring neighboring nations to expel U.S. military bases. As the war enters its second week, extensive damage and loss have already shaped this volatile chapter for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)