Troubled Beginnings for Iran's New Supreme Leader

After being selected as the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has yet to be publicly seen, amidst an ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. Despite reports of injuries, former U.S. President Donald Trump speculates Khamenei remains alive, with tensions escalating over the Strait of Hormuz closure threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:12 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei

In a period of heightened global tensions, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly following his appointment amidst the ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. His unseen status has sparked rumors and conjecture.

An Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that Khamenei sustained injuries but continues to perform his duties, with state media portraying him as a war-wounded figure. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speculated on Fox News that Khamenei remains alive, albeit 'damaged.'

Contributing to the escalating tensions, Khamenei's initial declarations focused on closing the critical Strait of Hormuz and pressuring neighboring nations to expel U.S. military bases. As the war enters its second week, extensive damage and loss have already shaped this volatile chapter for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

