Tragic Stray Dog Incident Shakes Vellarakad Community

Vellarakad faced a shocking tragedy when an 84-year-old bedridden woman was fatally attacked by a stray dog, sparking a community response that led to the animal's death.

The incident occurred Thursday evening when Karthiyani and her son Devadasan were attacked. Residents tracked down and killed the dog early Friday.

A police investigation is underway to determine if the dog had rabies, while the community grapples with the implications of stray dogs feeding on animal remains from local industries.