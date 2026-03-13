Tragic Stray Dog Incident Shakes Vellarakad Community
In Vellarakad, a stray dog fatally attacked an 84-year-old bedridden woman, leading to its killing by residents. The incident revealed a troubling situation with stray dogs in the area, prompting police investigation and community concern.
- India
Vellarakad faced a shocking tragedy when an 84-year-old bedridden woman was fatally attacked by a stray dog, sparking a community response that led to the animal's death.
The incident occurred Thursday evening when Karthiyani and her son Devadasan were attacked. Residents tracked down and killed the dog early Friday.
A police investigation is underway to determine if the dog had rabies, while the community grapples with the implications of stray dogs feeding on animal remains from local industries.