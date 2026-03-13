Maharashtra's Industries Face Challenges Amid West Asia Crisis

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant announced initiatives to tackle export finance and fuel challenges faced by industries due to the West Asia crisis. Speaking post a meeting with industrial leaders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Samant committed to raising concerns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Samant highlighted that solutions for export issues and alternative fuel arrangements are top priorities. His outreach plans include communicating with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Immediate measures involve joint meetings with gas companies to ensure uninterrupted operations.

In efforts to promote industrial growth, the state government plans to acquire additional land and is actively implementing MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore. Unused land is also being addressed, with notices served to companies failing to utilize allocated spaces.

