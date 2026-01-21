Razzies Unveil 2025's Worst: 'Snow White' and 'War of the Worlds' Top Nods

With Oscar nominations just around the corner, Hollywood's critical eye has turned to its least successful endeavors, as evidenced by Disney's live-action rendition of "Snow White" and the 2025 remake of "War of the Worlds" leading the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Razzies, an annual parody that highlights what its voters consider Hollywood's poorest performances, marked both films with six nods, setting them as frontrunners in these satirical awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14, just before the acclaimed Oscars.

More than 1,100 members, comprising film critics and enthusiasts worldwide, have cast their votes. Alongside "Snow White" and "War of the Worlds," films like the psychological thriller "Hurry Up Tomorrow" and the Netflix action film "The Electric State" also garnered nominations in this tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of production flops.

(With inputs from agencies.)