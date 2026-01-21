Left Menu

Razzies Unveil 2025's Worst: 'Snow White' and 'War of the Worlds' Top Nods

Disney's "Snow White" and "War of the Worlds" both lead with six nominations at the 46th Golden Raspberry Awards, spotlighting the most criticized films of 2025. The Razzies, parodying the Oscars, announced their nominees, including "Hurry Up Tomorrow" and "The Electric State".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST
Razzies Unveil 2025's Worst: 'Snow White' and 'War of the Worlds' Top Nods

With Oscar nominations just around the corner, Hollywood's critical eye has turned to its least successful endeavors, as evidenced by Disney's live-action rendition of "Snow White" and the 2025 remake of "War of the Worlds" leading the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Razzies, an annual parody that highlights what its voters consider Hollywood's poorest performances, marked both films with six nods, setting them as frontrunners in these satirical awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14, just before the acclaimed Oscars.

More than 1,100 members, comprising film critics and enthusiasts worldwide, have cast their votes. Alongside "Snow White" and "War of the Worlds," films like the psychological thriller "Hurry Up Tomorrow" and the Netflix action film "The Electric State" also garnered nominations in this tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of production flops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

 Global
3
Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

 India
4
Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026