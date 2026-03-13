Left Menu

Crisis in the Skies: U.S. Military Aircraft Crashes Amid Tensions

A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during operations against Iran. U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident involved another aircraft but was not due to hostile fire. Rescue efforts are ongoing as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:42 IST
Crisis in the Skies: U.S. Military Aircraft Crashes Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, as part of ongoing operations against Iran.

The incident involved another aircraft and occurred during Operation Epic Fury, although it wasn't the result of hostile or friendly fire, according to U.S. Central Command. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Tensions in the region have risen, with the United States increasing military presence. The ongoing conflict has resulted in several casualties, including seven U.S. troops and approximately 150 wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026