A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, as part of ongoing operations against Iran.

The incident involved another aircraft and occurred during Operation Epic Fury, although it wasn't the result of hostile or friendly fire, according to U.S. Central Command. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Tensions in the region have risen, with the United States increasing military presence. The ongoing conflict has resulted in several casualties, including seven U.S. troops and approximately 150 wounded.

