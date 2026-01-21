Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026: A Grand Celebration of Culture and Development

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a monumental celebration of its foundation day, 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026', which promises to be an extravagant showcase of the state's rich cultural and developmental journey.

Set to take place from January 24 to 26, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, the celebrations aim to highlight the state's achievements and future potential through exhibitions and cultural programs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the festival as an opportunity to present the identity and spirit of Uttar Pradesh, featuring its culture, crafts, and cuisine, with the highlight being the 'One District, One Cuisine' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)