PM Modi Unveils Rs 5,650 Crore Development Bonanza in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tamil Nadu. These initiatives encompass petroleum infrastructure, rural connectivity, and international airport status for Madurai. Additionally, Modi will address an NDA rally, citing increased public support for the NDA’s progressive agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart a slew of development projects in Tamil Nadu, totaling around Rs 5,650 crore, during his visit to Tiruchirappalli. The initiatives include enhancements in the petroleum sector and upgrading Madurai Airport to international status, aimed at fostering economic growth.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized the growing support for the NDA and criticized the DMK's governance. He highlighted projects such as Bharat Petroleum's City Gas Distribution Network and the IOCL Lube Plant, which are expected to significantly boost the state's infrastructure and connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate rural roads, commence a new greenfield bypass, and enhance rail connectivity with new train services, signaling a substantial economic and mobility uplift for southern India. These projects demonstrate the government's commitment to regional development and nationwide connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

