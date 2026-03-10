Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: A Boost to Bihar's Development

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar initiated development projects worth Rs 872 crore across Supaul and Samstipur districts. In Supaul, 213 schemes were launched, and in Madhepura, 158 schemes were inaugurated. These projects aim to bolster infrastructure and local amenities, with key figures like Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Supaul | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:24 IST
Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: A Boost to Bihar's Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust move to propel regional development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spearheaded projects and schemes valuing Rs 872 crore during his Samridhi Yatra tour across Supaul and Samstipur districts.

In Supaul, 213 projects were announced totaling Rs 570 crore, which included launching 129 initiatives and laying the foundation for others.

The initiative continued in Madhepura with 158 schemes worth Rs 216 crore inaugurated. Key officials including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026