Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: A Boost to Bihar's Development

In a robust move to propel regional development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spearheaded projects and schemes valuing Rs 872 crore during his Samridhi Yatra tour across Supaul and Samstipur districts.

In Supaul, 213 projects were announced totaling Rs 570 crore, which included launching 129 initiatives and laying the foundation for others.

The initiative continued in Madhepura with 158 schemes worth Rs 216 crore inaugurated. Key officials including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were in attendance.

