Prince Harry Faces British Tabloids in Legal Battle

Prince Harry is set to testify in a London court over privacy invasion claims against the Daily Mail and its sister newspaper. The case, involving celebrities like Elton John, alleges the publisher used private investigators for illegal information gathering. Associated Newspapers Ltd. denies these allegations.

Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry prepares to take the stand in his privacy invasion lawsuit against the Daily Mail in a London court. Set for Wednesday, the case includes notable figures such as Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sadie Frost, who accuse the newspaper of using illicit means to gather personal information.

The lawsuit claims that the publisher engaged in a 'clear, systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering' over two decades. The allegations suggest that private investigators were hired to bug cars, access personal records, and eavesdrop on phone conversations.

Associated Newspapers Ltd., owner of the Mail, denies the claims, asserting their reports were sourced through legitimate channels, including willing associates of the celebrities. Prince Harry, alongside other claimants, continues his battle against British tabloids, with millions in damages at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

