Left Menu

Karnataka's Initiative: Tulu Language Set for Official Recognition

A Karnataka government-appointed committee visited Andhra Pradesh to explore the framework for granting Tulu official status. Led by Cultural Director K M Gayathri, the visit focused on understanding processes adopted for Urdu. Meetings emphasized the benefits of multilingual inclusion without affecting Telugu's prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:50 IST
Karnataka's Initiative: Tulu Language Set for Official Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Karnataka government-appointed study committee has journeyed to Andhra Pradesh to investigate the necessary legal and administrative steps to grant Tulu the status of an additional official language within the state.

The seven-member team, spearheaded by Kannada and Culture Department Director K M Gayathri alongside Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad, conducted a visit to Amaravati and NTR district on January 19 and 20.

This initiative aims to comprehend the processes employed by Andhra Pradesh when it recognized Urdu as an additional official language, ensuring that such a move would benefit the development of the Tulu language without impeding Telugu's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

 Global
2
Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

 Greece
3
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026