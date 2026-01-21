Karnataka's Initiative: Tulu Language Set for Official Recognition

A Karnataka government-appointed study committee has journeyed to Andhra Pradesh to investigate the necessary legal and administrative steps to grant Tulu the status of an additional official language within the state.

The seven-member team, spearheaded by Kannada and Culture Department Director K M Gayathri alongside Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad, conducted a visit to Amaravati and NTR district on January 19 and 20.

This initiative aims to comprehend the processes employed by Andhra Pradesh when it recognized Urdu as an additional official language, ensuring that such a move would benefit the development of the Tulu language without impeding Telugu's growth.

