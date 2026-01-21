Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies A R Rahman's Contribution to 'Jai Ho'

In the spotlight of an ongoing industry conversation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma clarified comments from a resurfaced interview concerning composer A R Rahman and the Oscar-winning track 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Varma, initially perceived to have credited singer Sukhwinder Singh with the track's composition, set the record straight on Wednesday, highlighting what he described as misquotations from his remarks. The filmmaker expressed his admiration for Rahman, calling him the 'nicest human being' and reaffirming his role in creating 'Jai Ho'.

The clarification comes amid Rahman's own statements about a decline in work opportunities in the Hindi film industry, attributing it to a supposed 'power shift' that might involve communal issues. Rahman won an Academy Award for 'Jai Ho', alongside veteran lyricist Gulzar, for their work on the acclaimed Danny Boyle movie.