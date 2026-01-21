Left Menu

Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies A R Rahman's Contribution to 'Jai Ho'

Ram Gopal Varma addressed misinterpretations from an old interview, affirming A R Rahman as the composer of 'Jai Ho'. Despite initial impressions suggesting Sukhwinder Singh's contribution, Varma emphasized Rahman's integral role and reinforced his admiration for him. The confusion followed Rahman's claim of reduced work due to industry shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the spotlight of an ongoing industry conversation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma clarified comments from a resurfaced interview concerning composer A R Rahman and the Oscar-winning track 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Varma, initially perceived to have credited singer Sukhwinder Singh with the track's composition, set the record straight on Wednesday, highlighting what he described as misquotations from his remarks. The filmmaker expressed his admiration for Rahman, calling him the 'nicest human being' and reaffirming his role in creating 'Jai Ho'.

The clarification comes amid Rahman's own statements about a decline in work opportunities in the Hindi film industry, attributing it to a supposed 'power shift' that might involve communal issues. Rahman won an Academy Award for 'Jai Ho', alongside veteran lyricist Gulzar, for their work on the acclaimed Danny Boyle movie.

