Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former Prime Ministers and Fresh Faces Gear Up for Elections

In Nepal's upcoming general elections, four former prime ministers, including K P Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', are contesting from different constituencies. This comes after Gen Z protests demanding new leadership. Notably absent are Sher Bahadur Deuba and Jhala Nath Khanal. Some mayors have also entered the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:05 IST
Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former Prime Ministers and Fresh Faces Gear Up for Elections
In a turn of political events in Nepal, four ex-prime ministers have declared their candidacy for the forthcoming general elections scheduled for March 5. Among these seasoned politicians are K P Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who will be running from Jhapa-5 and Rukum East, respectively.

This wave of campaigns follows months after youth-driven Gen Z protests led to the departure of Oli from his prime ministerial role last September. Protesters criticized the cyclical leadership of Oli, Prachanda, and Sher Bahadur Deuba, equating it to a game of musical chairs, as noted by senior journalist Pralhad Rijal.

Interestingly, some of Nepal's popular mayors have also left their posts to join the election fray. This includes Balendra Shah, the former mayor of Kathmandu, known for his populist appeal, who is now contesting from Jhapa-5.

