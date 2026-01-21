Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former PMs Vie for Power Amidst Gen Z Call for Change

In a significant political development in Nepal, four former prime ministers have announced their candidacies for the March 5 general elections, following the recent Gen Z protests.

K P Sharma Oli of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) will contest for a seat in Jhapa-5, with Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' from the Maoist Centre filing from Rukum East. Meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai represent their respective parties in Rautahat-1 and Gorkha-2 constituencies.

While some senior leaders step aside, citing internal party decisions and public sentiment towards Gen Z led calls for change, former mayors like Kathmandu's Balendra Shah enter the race, reflecting a shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)