Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former PMs Vie for Power Amidst Gen Z Call for Change
In the wake of Gen Z protests, four former prime ministers in Nepal are running in upcoming elections, highlighting ongoing leadership concerns. Some veteran leaders have stepped back due to internal party dynamics, while former mayors join the fray, signaling a diverse contest.
In a significant political development in Nepal, four former prime ministers have announced their candidacies for the March 5 general elections, following the recent Gen Z protests.
K P Sharma Oli of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) will contest for a seat in Jhapa-5, with Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' from the Maoist Centre filing from Rukum East. Meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai represent their respective parties in Rautahat-1 and Gorkha-2 constituencies.
While some senior leaders step aside, citing internal party decisions and public sentiment towards Gen Z led calls for change, former mayors like Kathmandu's Balendra Shah enter the race, reflecting a shifting political landscape.
