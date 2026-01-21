Reuniting Bonds: Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor Create Cinematic Magic with 'O' Romeo'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor have reunited for their latest cinematic venture, 'O' Romeo', scheduled for release on February 13. This marks their fourth collaboration following 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Bhardwaj celebrated Kapoor's talents, echoing the creative rapport akin to legendary composer pairs like Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji.

The celebrated director expressed surprise over the persistent cinematic magic his work with Kapoor generates, likening it to an invisible force akin to the wind. He praised Kapoor's artistic evolution and hinted at his potential behind the camera. Both director and actor shared anecdotes about their collaborative journey, illustrating the trust and challenges they experience while creating their unique film narrative.

'O' Romeo', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, boasts an impressive ensemble, including Farida Jalal, Triptii Dimri, and Vikrant Massey. The film's narrative explores societal reflections, questioning cinematic portrayals of reality, and features performances enriched by the compelling direction of Bhardwaj and the nuanced acting of Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)