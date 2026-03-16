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Senegal and US Forge $135M Health Partnership

Senegal and the United States have inaugurated a five-year health cooperation pact valuing $135 million. Targeted primarily at reducing malaria and HIV, the agreement includes disease prevention and epidemic response initiatives. This partnership follows the recent restructuring of U.S. foreign aid approaches in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:48 IST
Senegal and US Forge $135M Health Partnership
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal and the United States have officially signed a five-year health cooperation agreement worth $135 million, according to an announcement by the U.S. embassy on Monday.

The collaboration, which will see the U.S. contribute $63 million and Senegal $72 million, aims to tackle major health issues like malaria and HIV. It will also focus on disease prevention and enhancing epidemic response strategies.

This development marks a shift from the traditional aid approach, following the dismantling of the USAID agency last year. Despite the conclusion of that agency, both nations have also committed to a memorandum of understanding and a data-sharing agreement, although Zimbabwe withdrew from similar discussions due to concerns over data confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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