Senegal and US Forge $135M Health Partnership

Senegal and the United States have officially signed a five-year health cooperation agreement worth $135 million, according to an announcement by the U.S. embassy on Monday.

The collaboration, which will see the U.S. contribute $63 million and Senegal $72 million, aims to tackle major health issues like malaria and HIV. It will also focus on disease prevention and enhancing epidemic response strategies.

This development marks a shift from the traditional aid approach, following the dismantling of the USAID agency last year. Despite the conclusion of that agency, both nations have also committed to a memorandum of understanding and a data-sharing agreement, although Zimbabwe withdrew from similar discussions due to concerns over data confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)