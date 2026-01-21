A Tribute to 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating India's National Song at Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade will prominently feature the culture ministry's tableau, celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. This tribute will highlight its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and historic renditions, including a notable 1928 recording.

The tableau, themed 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram', will display the song's 1928 rendition by Vishnupant Pagnis, revered in Marathi cinema for its boldness. The parade will include elaborate backdrops showcasing artwork and floral tributes, honoring Chatterjee and the enduring spirit of 'Vande Mataram'.

Moreover, the tableau aims to bridge generations, connecting 'Gen Z' with the song's legacy in the limited time before the saluting dais. This year's parade, featuring a total of thirty tableaux, emphasizes unity, sacrifice, and devotion, ingrained within this national song's rich history.

