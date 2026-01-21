A Tribute to 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating India's National Song at Republic Day Parade
'Vande Mataram', celebrating its 150-year legacy, will be the focus of the Republic Day parade. The culture ministry's tableau will feature its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and its historic renditions, aiming to connect 'Gen Z' with the iconic national song's rich history.
- Country:
- India
The Republic Day parade will prominently feature the culture ministry's tableau, celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. This tribute will highlight its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and historic renditions, including a notable 1928 recording.
The tableau, themed 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram', will display the song's 1928 rendition by Vishnupant Pagnis, revered in Marathi cinema for its boldness. The parade will include elaborate backdrops showcasing artwork and floral tributes, honoring Chatterjee and the enduring spirit of 'Vande Mataram'.
Moreover, the tableau aims to bridge generations, connecting 'Gen Z' with the song's legacy in the limited time before the saluting dais. This year's parade, featuring a total of thirty tableaux, emphasizes unity, sacrifice, and devotion, ingrained within this national song's rich history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sujal Gram Samvad III Puts Villages at the Centre of India’s Water Governance
India Launches AI Training for 50,000 Doctors to Modernise Medical Care
Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Legislative Index Unveiled
Bank of India Posts Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges
India Suffer Heavy Defeat Against Maldives in SAFF Futsal Championship