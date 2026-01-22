Anupam Kher Revels in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' Sequel Surprise

Actor Anupam Kher expressed his astonishment at the immense recall value of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' as fans celebrated the announcement of its sequel. Speaking to ANI, Kher highlighted the global excitement following his social media update about the film's continuation.

Kher remarked, "I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on social media, people are celebrating it all over the world. It broke a special cliche of Indian cinema and garnered immense popularity. This sequel is bound to receive a positive reception, making it an enjoyable watch." He recently wrapped up filming for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', releasing this year, and shared a video offering glimpses of his iconic character, 'Khosla', on set.

The sequel sees the return of original cast members Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass, alongside newcomer Boman Irani reprising his role as Khurana. Tara Sharma, another original cast member, is also back. The 2006 cult classic directed by Dibakar Banerjee captivated audiences with its light-hearted narrative on property scams and family disputes, earning it an enduring spot in cinematic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)