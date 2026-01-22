Ryan Coogler's Epic Breaks Oscar Nomination Records

Ryan Coogler's cinematic masterpiece "Sinners" has shattered Oscar records, bagging an unprecedented 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. This new milestone surpasses the previous 14-nomination record jointly held by "All About Eve," "Titanic," and "La La Land."

The film industry's esteemed voting body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored "Sinners" with nods for best picture, director, and screenplay. Michael B. Jordan, the film's featured actor and producer, earned his first-ever Oscar nomination in the best actor category.

"Sinners" leads the pack against stiff competition like Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," which garnered 13 nominations. The Oscars will air live on March 15 from Los Angeles, with Conan O'Brien returning as host.

(With inputs from agencies.)